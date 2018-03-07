Reece to face opposition in BOC race

Banks County Board of Commissioner Sammy Reece will face opposition in the District 3 race.
Brenda Whitfield qualified Monday to seek the BOC seat. Reece has also qualified to seek re-election.
Qualifying will be held through noon Friday, March 9, for the four county seats that will be on the ballot in the May 22 election.
Others who have qualified so far are: Danny Maxwell, incumbent, BOC, District 1; Mark Stroud, board of education, Post 3; and Shane Roberts, incumbent, BOE, Post 5.
Qualifying is being held at the county voter registrar’s office.
Seats to be on the ballot include the following:
•BOC District 1, now held by Maxwell.
•BOC District 3, now held by Reece.
•BOE Post 3, now held by Rob Boswell.
•BOE Post 5, now held by Roberts.
ALSO ON THE BALLOT
Also on the May 22 ballot will be the state representative seat for Banks County, which is now held by Dan Gasaway.
Chris Erwin has announced his intentions to seek this office.
Voters will also be asked to decide whether a one-cent tax for road and bridge improvements in the county should be approved.
See page 2A for more information on the transportation tax.
