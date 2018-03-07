Amid concerns from area residents, developers have foregone plans to construct a small apartment development in Hoschton.
The Hoschton City Council got an update on the project at its Monday meeting.
Hoschton and Braselton are in the process of doing a land swap. Hoschton plans to give approximately five acres to Braselton (which will be part of a residential community recently approved near the cotton gin), in exchange for approximately 2.4 acres on Henry Street across from existing government housing.
Since apartments were already nearby, developers initially planned to develop apartments on the 2.4-acre property. The maximum density is 14 units-per-acre.
But developers have agreed to instead develop the property as single-family small lots, after people voiced concerns about the apartments, according to mayor Theresa Kenerly.
A public hearing is set for the project on Wednesday, March 7, at 9:30 a.m.
Braselton and Hoschton will also hold a combined meeting on March 22 to simultaneously vote on the land swap.
See the full story in the March 7 issue of The Braselton News.
Developers forego WJ apartments
