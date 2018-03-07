The Village at Deaton Creek website claims there were “several misleading statements” in The Braselton News’ article about an upcoming neighborhood election.
In that Feb. 28 story, challengers for the Deaton Creek board of directors’ seats alleged their campaigns were being stifled by strict community rules. One of the challengers’ complaints in that article was that they’re not able to post campaign information on the community website.
But shortly after the story ran, the Deaton Creek website was updated with a lengthy response to The News’ article. That update defends the incumbent board’s actions and addresses other “rumors” that weren’t mentioned in the story.
The News also received an anonymous letter which alleged, “THERE IS NO STORY HERE.”
The anonymous letter was sent Feb. 26 — before the story was even written — after The News sent out a request for comment. That request was sent to both the election challengers and incumbents, but none of the incumbents replied.
See the full story in the March 7 issue of The Braselton News.
BOD must ‘abide by rules’
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry