Former Commerce High School football standout Runt Moon will be the guest speaker at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office “Choices” program at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, at the Jefferson High School auditorium.
Other speakers will be a current Drug Court participant who has a heroin addiction and an inmate from the Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute. Also on the program will be Clint Fair of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Sande Bailey of Foundations for Living.
“Bring your kids,” Sheriff Janis Mangum states. “Help us to be proactive and not reactive.”
Runt Moon to speak at ‘Choices’
