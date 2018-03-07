At least two local incumbents will face challengers in the May 22 election, including the Jackson County Board of Education chairman.
Qualifying continues through Friday, but as of Tuesday afternoon, Jackson County already had two contested races.
Don Clerici and Andrew Crouch are challenging incumbent Steve Bryant for the Jackson County Board of Education Post 5 seat. Bryant is BOE chairman.
Michelle Forthofer will challenge Ralph Richardson Jr. for the Jackson County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat.
Incumbent Marty Seagraves is the only person who has qualified for the BOC District 4 seat.
Robert “Beau” Hollett has qualified for the Jackson County BOE Post 3 seat currently held by Celinda Wilson.
Carol Anglin has qualified for the Jackson County BOE Post 2 seat, previously held by Tim Brooks who recently announced he won’t seek re-election.
In state races, incumbent Rep. Tommy Benton (R-31) will face challenger Samuel Thomas (R). Incumbent Sen. Frank Ginn (R-47) will face challenger Dawn Johnson (D) in the Nov. election.
Incumbent Sen. John Wilkinson (R-50) is the only one so far to qualify in that district.
In the U.S. Rep. District 9 race, incumbent Doug Collins (R) will face challengers Josh McCall (D) and Dave Cooper (D) in the Nov. election.
A complete list and more details will be in the The Jackson Herald on March 14.
Bryant, Richardson face opposition
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry