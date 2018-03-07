The General Assembly passed a cut in the state income tax last week – and Gov. Nathan Deal signed it – without a provision that would have given a fuel tax exemption to Delta Airlines.
Rep. Tommy Benton of Jefferson voted in favor of the bill when it went back to the House.
Benton earlier voted for the bill with the Delta exemption. That was before the airline discontinued its discount for National Rifle Association members.
The tax cut will lower the state income tax rate one percentage point over two years. Benton said that is the first reduction in the rate since the 1930s.
The maximum state income tax rate will drop to 5.75 percent from 6 percent in 2019 and to 5.5 percent in 2020.
In other action, Benton said a bill on adoption of children was to be signed by the governor Monday. He said a provision that would have allowed agencies to refuse adoptions by gay or lesbian individuals was removed in the House. It passed the Senate with that provision, but it was removed in the House and sent back to the Senate.
A bill also passed that would allow EMCs to offer broadband internet service. A provision that would have allowed fees for streaming services, such as Hulu or Netflix, or on satellite TV was removed. The bill was one of the recommendations of the House Rural Development Council, which was created to promote economic development in the rural areas of the state.
The General Assembly spent Wednesday, Feb. 28, voting on a host of bills. It was “crossover” day, the last day for a bill to pass one chamber and go to the other for potential passage during the session.
Benton said about 60 bills were on the House floor that day, which did not end until about 1 a.m. Thursday. He said he spoke against a bill about 12:45 a.m.
See the full story in the March 7 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Benton supports deleting Delta provision, cut in income tax
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry