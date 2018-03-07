COMMERCE - Dustin Blake Martin, 33, died Monday, March 5, 2018.
Mr. Martin was born in Athens, the son of William Martin (Lori) of Maxeys and Donna Dills Webb (Vince) of Commerce. He was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was employed at Huber.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his children, Aubrey Blake Carlan, Clinton Lucas Martin, Emily Cheynne Martin and Dixie Grace Martin, all of Commerce; brothers, Jonathan Martin (Nikki), Braxton Webb and Adam Webb, all of Commerce; sisters, Brittany Webb, Shawna Webb, Sarah Webb and Karly Webb, all of Commerce; grandparents, John and Ruth Dills, Commerce, George and Dorieta Webb, Elberton, and Bill and Becky Martin, Hartwell; nieces, Haley Martin, Stephanie Martin and Harley Martin, all of Commerce; aunts, Angie Campbell, Elberton, and Kim Martin (Patrick Dunn Lorton), Virginia; and uncles, Richard Dills (Tabitha), Commerce, and Brett Martin (Vicky), Hartwell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 10, at Madison Street Baptist Church with the Revs. Larry Montgomery and Matt McKinney officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. John Harrison, Curtis Coleman, Scott Evans, Eddie Minish and Stacy Denton will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Madison Street Baptist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Dustin Martin (03-05-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry