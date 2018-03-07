Baseball: Knights fall in rematch against Piedmont Academy

This time the outcome went against the Bethlehem Christian Academy baseball team.
The Diamond Knights fell to visiting Piedmont Academy 4-1 Monday afternoon in a rematch between the teams from six days earlier. BCA won the first contest 4-0 but quality pitching by the visiting Cougars helped keep the Knights in check in the second meeting.
The loss overshadowed a quality outing by BCA’s Brock Harris, who went the distance scattering five hits and striking out three.
“I was impressed by Brock,” Knights coach Matt Nicks said. “He is still trying to get back from an elbow injury. He still had a great outing against a very good team.”
Piedmont, the four-time defending GISA Class AA state champion, pushed runs across in the second and third innings and then added two more in the fifth to help secure Monday’s victory.
BCA scored its lone run in the bottom of the seventh when Ethan Guthas drilled an RBI double. The Knights had runners on second and third but could not get any closer.
Piedmont starting pitcher Sam Wright was very strong in his performance, working five innings and striking out six while walking one. Wright allowed just one hit and did not allow a base runner until the bottom of the fourth inning when Patrick Wallace drew a two-out walk. Dylan Parker then had a single down the third base line but BCA left both runners stranded.
“We didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we did have,” Nicks said. “We also had a couple of defensive lapses. That won’t get it done against a quality team like the one we faced today.”
Piedmont scored runs in the second and third innings before adding two more in the top of the fifth in what was a pitcher’s battle for the most part.
BCA (2-2 overall) also hosted Lamar County for a doubleheader Saturday. The Knights won the first game 3-2 in nine innings with Wallace playing a key role in the outcome.
Wallace had a home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game and then connected for the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the ninth.
Lamar County broke open what was a close contest in the nightcap for a 13-2 win.
The Knights are scheduled to host Notre Dame Academy Thursday for a 4 p.m. contest.
“We’ll just keep battling and try to improve,” Nicks said. “It’s still early. There is a lot of baseball yet to play.”
