Baseball: Winder-Barrow evens record ahead of Perfect Game Invitational

After a sluggish start to the year against tough competition, the Winder-Barrow baseball team got things back on the right track Saturday at Evans High School, routing Lakeside, Evans 13-1 and then claiming a 3-2 win over Evans.
Designated hitter Trace Jeffers was a big force at the plate for the Bulldoggs (4-4), going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs against Lakeside and then hitting an RBI double in the top of the seventh against Evans that drove in the eventual winning run.
“He’s put on 20 pounds of good muscle in the weight room since the start of school and has really become a threat to do some damage in the middle of our order,” Winder-Barrow coach Brian Smith said of Jeffers. He’s DHing right now while we try to get him a little healthier for the field but he’s going to be a big contributor for us. It was a good weekend overall for us against teams we knew were going to play classy baseball the right way.”
After losing to Lakeside earlier this season at Winder-Barrow, the Bulldoggs were able to exact some revenge with the five-inning, run-rule-shortened victory.
And they didn’t waste any time, scoring five runs in the first thanks to an RBI single by Jeffers, bases-loaded walk by Sam Darling and a two-run single by Blake Friend, who went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs.
Winder-Barrow broke it open with six more runs in the second. Lance Sikes’ RBI single made it 6-0, another run came home on a fielder’s choice by Darling, and then Friend hit another two-run single. Austin Lockridge’s RBI double and an RBI single by Brady House extended the lead to 11-0. Jeffers’ two-run blast in the fifth capped the scoring.
“We came out swinging the bats really well,” Smith said. “And we could have gotten more. We had a lot of balls we lined right at people in both games. I was pleased with our offensive output.”
Lockridge went the distance on the mound for the Bulldoggs in the first game, allowing the single run on five hits. He issued two walks and struck out four batters.
Sikes and Hunter Marsh had two hits apiece for the Bulldoggs.
The game against Evans was much tighter for Winder-Barrow. The Bulldoggs grabbed the lead in the top of the second on an RBI groundout by Friend before Evans tied it in the bottom half. Winder-Barrow briefly regained the lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Lockridge before Evans knotted the score again in the fifth.
But Jeffers’ RBI double in the seventh that plated Marsh proved to be the difference.
The Bulldoggs sent four pitchers to the hill. CJ Harrison pitched the first three innings, followed by Jackson Shook, Noah Higgins (who worked a scoreless sixth to earn the win) and Brady House, who pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the save.
“I thought we had a very productive day on the mound,” Smith said. “We stretched out Austin a little bit in the first game, and he was ready. In the second game, we got to use several people with the goal of trying to figure out what guys like to do better, start or come on in relief.
“Even though the game was tight the entire time, we went ahead with our plan and all of the guys came through. It was a great experience for them.”
Winder-Barrow’s daunting schedule will continue later this week as the Bulldoggs will compete in the Perfect Game USA Invitational at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson for the second year in a row.
The Bulldoggs will open up with Westlake at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and then face Mountain Brook High School of Birmingham at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldoggs will also play one game each Friday and Saturday against teams to be announced.
“It’s one of those things where if they’re at this tournament, they’re good,” Smith said. “You’ve got to have a little something to you to be invited to this thing so we’re expecting everyone to be tough.
“We’re trying to get our guys to buy into the mindset that it doesn’t matter who we play; we’re competing against ourselves and trying to make ourselves better.”
