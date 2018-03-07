Soccer Roundup: Apalachee swept by Dacula; Winder-Barrow games postponed

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Wednesday, March 7. 2018
The Apalachee soccer teams were swept by Dacula in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contests Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats lost their first match of the season, 1-0, to the defending region champs while the Apalachee boys dropped their third straight match, 6-4.
The Apalachee girls (4-1-1, 1-1 region) had opened up their region slate last Friday with a 9-3 win over Gainesville on the strength of a six-goal performance by Keiry Bonilla. The Apalachee boys (4-3, 0-2) lost 4-0 to Gainesville, the defending region champs and last year's state runner-up.
Apalachee's teams return to action Friday when they will host Lanier in another region contest. The girls will kick off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Winder-Barrow's region matches scheduled for Tuesday at Lanier were postponed due to weather. The Lady Bulldoggs (3-3, 0-1) and the Bulldoggs (3-2-1, 0-1) both lost their region openers to Dacula last Friday, 5-1 and 4-2 respectively.
Winder-Barrow is scheduled to host region foe Habersham Central on Friday with the girls kicking off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
For more on last Friday's games, see the March 7 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.