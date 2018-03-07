Soccer: BC girls get 2 wins after 0-5 start

Even a recent coldspell can’t cool off the Banks County Lady Leopards over the last week.
Since starting the season 0-5, the Lady Leopards (2-6) have reeled off two wins in their last three games including a 3-2 overtime road win last Friday over region foe Social Circle. The other win came against Cedar Shoals (last Tuesday). The team lost this past Monday to Lakeview Academy.
Against Social Circle, Lucy Hughes netted two goals. Olivia Duphily scored one.
“It felt great to finish up last week with a win, especially with it being our first region game,” head coach Maranda Parks said. “I knew Social Circle would be a competitive game for us and it didn’t disappoint, going into overtime.
“I was really proud of my girls for staying focused and driven for the whole game and then some. I know earlier in the season we struggled with coming out focused and ready to play in the second half, but I could really tell that my girls wanted to start region off with a win and they gave it their all. I think winning that first region game has given the team some confidence and a much needed boost in their morale. I’m proud of this team.”
