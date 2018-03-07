At an event with teams from many classifications throughout the state, the Banks County High School boys’ and girls’ track and field teams showed they can compete with the best of them all.
The Leopards finished seventh out of 15 teams and the Lady Leopards finished 14th out of 16 teams last Saturday at the sixth annual Eagle Invitational at East Jackson.
Fourth place was the highest finish for both teams. For the Leopards, Wes Ledford finished fourth in the triple jump (42-1.75). For the Lady Lady Leopards, it was Jennifer Sheppard’s performance in the 300-meter hurdles (53.03) that garnered a fourth-place finish.
The Leopards’ distance and 4x400 relay teams brought home fifth-place finishes. Three competitors got sixth-place finishes: Kylar Parten, high jump (5-8); Kevoseay Norman, long jump (19-6.5); and Jackson Ramey, discus (114-5).
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Track and Field: Leopards, Lady Leopards compete at Eagle Invitational
