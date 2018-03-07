BOYS' TENNIS: Dragons take down Titans in early region test

Winning a Region 8-AAAA title figures to be an arduous task for Jefferson boys’ tennis team, but it has passed the first major test.
The Dragons (5-1, 1-0) beat reigning region champion North Oconee Friday, sweeping doubles play and winning at the top singles spot to pull out a 3-2 win at home in their 8-AAAA opener.
“Beating North Oconee was a good experience for our team and a confidence builder moving forward through the rest of our season,” first-year coach Dawson Bryan said. “Our guys understand that while this win was a good moment for us, it cannot take away from what we want to accomplish this year. One result does not define our season, but it certainly lets us know that we are moving in the right direction.”
Marcus Berninger won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and then both doubles teams delivered victories as the Dragons knocked off the visiting Titans, who finished as Class AAAA runners-up last year.
In the doubles sweep, Blake Lathrop and Caleb Wells won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, and Del Jakins and Cooper Kework delivered a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
“Blake Lathrop and Caleb Wells are two very good players, and they are a fun, exciting pair to watch,” Bryan said. “Del Jakins and Cooper Kework have played together for the last two years before this year and give us a pairing we can lean on to clinch a lot of matches for us.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
