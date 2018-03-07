The Banks County boys' and girls' tennis teams made a statement Tuesday afternoon to open region play.
The statement was Region 8-AA may very well run through the Leopards and Lady Leopards as both teams dominated Rabun County. The Lady Leopards blanked the Lady Wildcats, 5-0. The Leopards won 4-0.
Chloe Smith, Amelia Lyons and Jaden Hoard won their singles matches in straight sets. The doubles tandems of Jill Martinet and Mikayla Beckett and Emily Morris and Lauren Collins also won in straight sets for the Lady Leopards.
Gabe Martin, Gabe Caudill and Pierce Martin won in straight sets for the Leopards. Anthony Cruz and Tyler Morris won from No. 2 doubles in straight sets.
Martin, Caudell, Smith and Lyons combined to drop only three games in eight sets played. They outscored their opponents 48-3.
For more results, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
Tennis: BC topples Rabun Co. in region opener
