BOYS' TENNIS: 4-0 Panthers roll on with win over Franklin County

Jackson County took down another region opponent as it continues to march through its early-season slate.
The Panthers dominated Franklin County 4-1 at home Friday to move to 4-0 both on the season and in region play.
Kade Graves took care of business at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Kyle Graves stepped up into the No. 2 singles slot and won 6-2, 6-2. Nick Bergeron moved to 20-0 in his high school career, winning 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Jackson County also earned a doubles win with Hayden Dutton and Brendon Mitchell cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
