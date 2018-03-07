A banged-up Jackson County squad was held off the scoreboard in a loss to a quality non-region foe.
The Panthers (2-4, 2-1) lost 4-0 to Oconee County — ranked No. 5 in Class AAAA — Friday on the road.
Jackson County, in addition to losing the game, is dealing with a litany of injuries.
Vicente Ramos broke his forearm during the game and is likely out for the season.
Erick Rodriquez is already out for the year with a knee injury that will require surgery. Brandon Stone is sidelined with a sprained ankle, which will likely keep him out again this week.
Jackson County, which beat East Jackson 3-1 in its most recent region action, was scheduled to play region foe Hart County on the road Tuesday. Results of that game were not available at press time. The Panthers will host Monroe Area Friday at home (7:30 p.m.) as region play continues.
•JACKSON CO. 3, EAST JACKSON 1 (LAST TUESDAY): Jonathan Martez, Vinny Voltner and Lane Mealey scored a goal each as the Panthers downed their cross-country rivals at home. “It was a very physical game. Very hard fought, we just ended up on top,” coach Tammi Gowen said.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half before Voltner and Mealey secured the win for the Panthers with goals in the second half.
BOYS' SOCCER: Panthers blanked by Oconee County
