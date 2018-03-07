Baseball: Leopards split region opener

If you were to ask Banks County High School head baseball coach Peyton Hart to describe the team’s first region test of 2018, he will tell you it was “good” for his team to get past the shock of it actually being a region game.
The Leopards’ region opener was a 1-1 split with Monticello last Friday at home. The Leopards won the first of two games, 6-3. They fell 7-6 in game two. Results for Tuesday’s game against Elbert County weren’t known before press time.
“I thought they did well,” Hart said afterwards. “We’ve got some things we’ve got to clean up, obviously.
“Base-running mistakes killed us tonight. Our defense wasn’t great...There’s no excuse.”
If there has been one constant, it has been the Leopards’ pitching staff. In the first game, Grant Rylee went just over three innings and recorded six strikeouts. Caden Cotton pitched over three innings of relief and recorded four strikeouts.
CJ Thomas pitched five innings in the game-two loss. He recorded 10 strikeouts.
“I was extremely proud of the energy (the team) had, the competitive spirit they had and their resolve,” Hart explained. “When things didn’t go their way, they sprinted back on the field and got ready to play the next pitch.
“That’s what we’re pushing for, striving for to make them better people.”
If there’s one area the Leopards will look to improve upon, it is with errors. In the doubleheader, the Leopards committed four errors (2-2). Over the last four games, the Leopards have committed six errors.
Hart believes the speed of the game, the speed of the baseballs being hit at players and the base runners have caught some of the younger players by surprise early this season.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
