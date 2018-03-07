Karis Harbin already had her sights set on attending Truett McConnell to position herself for a life in mission work.
But she’ll also have the chance to continue her track and field career while prepping for the mission field. The Jackson County standout thrower signed with Truett McConnell last week.
“Coming from a strong Christian background — my dad’s been a pastor for as long as I can remember — their values there is really what drew me in to the school, and their Christian environment,” Harbin said.
Truett McConnell is getting one of the better throwers in the state with Harbin.
She finished seventh in the girls’ Class AAA discus last year and 11th in the shot put. Panther coach Matt King raved about what Harbin has meant to the Jackson County track and field program beyond the impressive distances she records in the throwing events.
“Anything we’ve ever asked her to do, she not only does it, but takes it that next step,” King said.
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
TRACK AND FIELD: Jackson County thrower signs with Truett McConnell University
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry