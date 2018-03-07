If there’s two things Commerce head baseball coach Steve Cotrell is looking to see from his team this week, it is “consistency” and the team getting itself “ready to play” every game.
Last week, the Tigers hit some inconsistent patches as the team went 2-2. The Tigers picked up wins against Rabun and Lumpkin counties but suffered losses to Chestatee and gave up 13 runs in a home loss to East Hall (13-7).
“The Rabun County game, we played really well,” Cotrell said. “(Last) Friday, we were a little too big for ourselves, I think.
“We just were not ready to play and made mistakes we normally do not make. Give East Hall credit as they came to play and took advantage of our mistakes and embarrassed us.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BASEBALL: Commerce up to 6 wins after wins over Lumpkin, Rabun
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry