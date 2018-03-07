BASEBALL: Panthers get back on track with victory over Gladiators

Jackson County improved to 2-7 Monday with a win over Clarke Central, and coach Jonathan Gastley said there’s some momentum to be generated from that.
“People look at that (record) and say that’s not very good, but that’s a big difference between being 2-7 and being 0-9,” he said. “You look at the schedule we’ve played and we’re playing some quality opponents.”
With region play ahead this week, the second-year Panther coach is proud of the way his team has persevered through its challenging non-region schedule.
“I think we’re competing well and playing hard,” he said. “I think it’s going to pay off in the long run. We just tell our kids every day, it’s not about the record.”
Jackson County received a strong pitching performance Monday and a big inning from its offense in riding itself of a two-game losing skid.
Walker Fryer struck out 12 batters in five innings worth of work, and the Panthers plated six runs in the third inning in an 8-3 win over Clarke Central at home.
“It was good to get back on the grass and get going and not let the kids have to think about it,” Gastley said. “We’ve just got to continue to get better and keep playing.”
