BASEBALL: Dragons’ winning streak snapped

What was nearly a sixth-straight win ended up being a moment the Jefferson baseball team will file away as a lesson learned.
Up 3-2 on Gainesville, the Dragons (6-2) surrendered four runs in the top of the seventh and couldn’t answer in the bottom half of the inning in a 6-3 home loss Monday.
“That’s why you play good teams so you can be in those situations,” coach Tommy Knight said. “Because in region (games) you’re going to be there. We need to see that, and now we’ve got some things we can talk about and we can get better in those situations next time out.”
Jefferson will get another crack at the team that ended its five-game winning streak. The Dragons will take on Gainesville today (Wednesday) on the road at 5:55 p.m. A Friday game with the Red Elephants was canceled due to the Gainesville boys’ basketball team playing in the championship game that day.
Jefferson was coming off a pair of wins Saturday at the Ty Cobb Day on the Diamond at Emmanuel College, beating Shiloh 5-0 and rallying to beat Franklin County 6-4.
“I really didn’t think we played well the first ball game (against Shiloh) and ended up getting the win there, but the Franklin County game was a very good game … It was the same kind of game as this one (against Gainesville),” Knight said. “We were on the wrong end of it tonight. We were on the right end of it Saturday.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
