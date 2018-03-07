GIRLS' SOCCER: Jefferson girls take care of business in region opener

Jefferson coach Molly McCarty wanted to make sure Madison County had her team’s undivided attention.
In fact, the fourth-ranked Dragons hosted two team dinners during the week to band together and discus their region opener. Turns out it was time well-spent.
Jefferson (5-2) beat Madison County 4-1 Friday at home behind goals from Anna Moore, Briana Rosales, Chloe Hopcraft and Sarah LaMar to win its third consecutive game and start region play 1-0.
“We just stressed composure and preparation for this because we didn’t want to have what happened to us last year happen again,” McCarty said.
The win avenged a 1-0 loss to the Red Raiders in 2017. While that defeat from last season motivated the team, it didn’t dwell on it.
“We didn’t stress that,” McCarty said. “We didn’t stress that that was the pressure of it. We knew that we had to win tonight if want to continue and go to the playoffs … We cannot take these games for granted.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
