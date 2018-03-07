SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Five CHS track and field athletes win events last week

The Commerce High School boys’ and girls’ track teams competed last Tuesday at Madison County. First-place finishers for the teams included Mia Rakestraw (81-0) and Cody Ridley (105-7) in discus, Tucker Flint (11-0) in pole vault, Jose Manuel Verde in the 3,200-meter run and Chaz Thomas won the boys’ 100-meter dash.
Commerce will host its first home meet today. Competition is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. Commerce is on the road tomorrow (March 8) at George Walton.
TENNIS
Commerce boys
•BANKS COUNTY 4, COMMERCE 1 (LAST TUESDAY): The Tigers’ lone win came via the No. 1 doubles tandem of Tyland Brock and Levi Pate.
•BANKS COUNTY 4, COMMERCE 1 (LAST TUESDAY): Bethany Arnold secured the only win playing from No. 3 singles.
GOLF
Commerce girls
•CHS GIRLS’ TEAM COMPETES IN ‘RYDER CUP': As the only Class A team, the Commerce High School girls’ golf team had a strong showing at the Glynn County Ryder Cup Invitational this past Saturday in Jekyll Island.
The event was a two-person scramble and the Lady Tigers fielded two teams. The field was 75 two-person teams total. McKenzie McRee and Autumn Mathis teamed to shoot an 80. They finished 27th. Abby Fitzpatrick and Ellie Wilkes finished 49th after shooting 91.
“The competition was like being at the state tournament,” head coach Warren Standridge said. “The girls really performed well.”
The Lady Tigers compete this Saturday in the Warrior Spring Swing at Mossy Creek Golf Club in Cleveland. The boys’ team competes in the Gwinnett Open at Chateau Elan in Braselton.
