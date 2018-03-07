SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: JCCHS teams boast 14 first-place finishes in track meet last week

Wednesday, March 7. 2018
The Jackson County boys’ and girls’ track and field teams combined for 14 first-place finishes at an unscored, three-team meet last week at Banks County. The highlights included Truett McConnell signee Karis Harbin setting a school record in the discus with a throw of 111-2. She also won the shot put, covering a distance of 28 feet. Other winners were Megan Millian (high jump, 5-0), Kayla Sheppard (1,600 meters, 6:05), Hazel Allen (3,200 meters, 13:38), Jenna Robinson (100-meter hurdles, 19.1), Jaycie Ponce (800 meters, 2:35), the girls’ 4 x 100 meter team (53.9), Elijah Pierce (100 meters, 12.03), Russell Hendley (1,600 meters, 4:50; 800 meters, 2:14), James Elder (110-meter hurdles, 16.60), the boys’ 4 x 100 meter team (46.18), Tyler Wester (long jump, 18-4) and Noah Hayes (shot put, 39-4.5).

GOLF

Jackson Co. boys
•PANTHERS SHOOT 349 IN OPENER: With a young roster and limited practice time, the Panthers shot a 349 Saturday in an 18-hole tournament at Apple Mountain. Sam Holly carded an 84, followed by Chad Pittman (86), Jake Holly (87) and Ryan Hill (92, a career low).
