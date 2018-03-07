Jefferson boys cruise to win at Eagle Invitational

On a day of perfect weather, the Jefferson boys’ track and field team put together a performance to match it.
The Dragons’ Clay Pender swept the 800 and 1,600 meters Saturday to lead the Jefferson boys to a first-place finish at the 15-team Eagle Invitational at East Jackson. Jefferson produced four first-place finishers and totaled 114 team points.
Pender, runner-up in the Class AAAA 800 meters last year, covered the half mile in 1:56.03 and took the top spot in the mile with a time of 4:38.23.
Newcomer Eli Morris added a victory in the 110-meter hurdles (14.81) and Thomas Martin, the runner-up in the Class AAAA pole vault last year, vaulted a 14-07 to win that event.
•JEFFERSON GIRLS THIRD AT EAGLE INVITATIONAL: With a strong showing in the field events, Jefferson finished third in the girls’ team standings at the Eagle Invitational with 84 points.
Akera Benton won the long jump with a distance of 17-05.50 and added a second-place finish in the triple jump (35-05). Benton took third in the Class AAAA triple jump last year. Ellie Isaacs won the shot put, covering a distance of 36-05.50. She also finished second in the discus (101-08).
