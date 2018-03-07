What Jefferson may have lacked in scoring, it made up for with grit and defense in its region opener.
Brandon Hudson scored in the eighth minute Friday against Madison County off an assist from Hayden Kilgore and the goal held up the rest of the way in the Dragons’ 1-0 region-opening win. The victory extended Jefferson’s winning streak to five games.
“That was a gritty effort by the guys,” Dragon coach Casey Colquitt said. “That’s probably what I’m most proud about right now. They just kept playing ball and kept playing the system we play in. That was fun.”
Colquitt said he was particularly impressed with “how connected we played.”
“The team chemistry is coming along well, and all the players really understand their positioning and role on the team,” he said.
Javy Flores recorded a clean sheet and produced some key saves as the Dragons recorded their third shutout of the season. Colquitt also praised his back line.
“The defending back line and Javy shut down most of Madison’s offense for the entire game,” Colquitt said. “Madison had a few quality looks for about 10 minutes of the play, however, Hayden Kilgore, Lucas Carreno, Addison Clay and Gavin Tacto were able to deny most through balls and shot opportunities … Their chemistry was great throughout the entire game.”
For the rest of this story, see the March 7 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' SOCCER: Dragons pull out ‘gritty’ victory over Madison County
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry