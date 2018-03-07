GIRLS' SOCCER: JCCHS girls edged again by Oconee Co.

For the third straight season, the Jackson County girls’ soccer team dropped a game to Oconee County decided by one goal.
The Panthers fell 2-1 to the Class AAAA Warriors Friday on the road. Jackson County fell by the same score in 2017 after losing to Oconee County 3-2 in 2016.
Panther coach Matt Maier said his team started fast with quality passing and pacing, which led to a goal from Reagan Bewley in the first 12 minutes.
“We had a lot of chances,” Maier said, “but just couldn’t finish. Just our youth showing.”
Ironically, it was Maier’s own daughter, Kaley, who plays for Oconee County, who tipped the scales in the game. With 20 minutes remaining in the game, Maier broke the tie with a shot into the upper 90.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Panthers (5-2, 3-0), who were coming off an 8-0 win over East Jackson three days earlier. Jackson County was scheduled to play Hart County on the road Tuesday, but results of that game weren’t available at press time. The Panthers return to region action Friday at home against Monroe Area (5:30 p.m.)
•JACKSON CO. 8, EAST JACKSON 0 (LAST TUESDAY): Freshman Lindsey Fowler scored three goals, earning yet another hat trick, as the Panthers dominated their county rivals last week to extend their region winning streak to 13 games. Ivy Bell and Reagan Bewley each added two goals, and Montgomery Garland finished with one
“The girls are starting to play more as a team,” coach Matt Maier said. “Their passing and spacing has really improved.”
While Jackson County has been racking up goals in the early going this season, the team’s success starts with its defense, according to Maier.
“Defenders Abbie Venable, Savanna Gilstrap, Kayley Medrano and Kaitlynn English have been playing superior soccer,” Maier said.
