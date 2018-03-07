Residents urged to avoid Allen Creek water after Hall County fire

Area residents are urged to avoid using water from Allen Creek after a commercial fire in Hall County on Sunday night.
Hall County fire personnel were called to a commercial building fire at AFCO on Monroe Drive in Gainesville. Crews found heavy smoke coming from a 3,000 sq. ft. building, with a fire in the rear of the building.
“…offensive fire attack operations took place initially,” according to a press release. “Multiple chemical containers with fire involvement were noted inside the building and crews were placed into a defensive posture to prevent spread of the fire to nearby buildings. The fire was contained to the building of origin.”
Crews are continuing work at the site and Monroe Drive is closed to traffic. The building is being demolished.
“Containment and runoff control has been established by creating dirt berms around the incident site and directing runoff into collection basins,” according to the press release.
Runoff from firefighting activities affected Allen Creek. Georgia EPD, DNR and US EPA are on scene “assessing impacts to aquatic life as well as air and water quality.”
No public risk has been identified, but increased pH has been recorded in the Allen Creek water from the fire site into Jackson County.
Residents are asked to “avoid using water from the creek for any purpose, including drinking, swimming, fishing or other recreational activities until further notice.”
