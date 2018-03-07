Home destroyed in arson

Wednesday, March 7. 2018
A fire that totally destroyed a Banks County home has been listed as an arson.
The Banks County Fire/EMS and Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute Fire Department were called to a fire on March 5 at 884 East Ridgeway Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family, one-story residence well involved with fire.
“A defensive attack was conducted on the structure and the home was listed as a total loss,” fire chief Steve Nichols states. “The residence was vacant at the time of the incident. The cause of the fire is listed as arson and is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department in conjunction with the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office.”
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call the Arson Hotline where a reward up to $10,000 is offered.
Old Website

