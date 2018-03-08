Bonnie Johnson (03-04-18)

BALDWIN - Bonnie Couch Johnson, 90, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2018.
Born April 4, 1927, she was a native of Hall County and the daughter of the late Curtis Couch and Idell Gilstrap. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Johnson; father, Curtis Couch; mother and step-father, Idell and Bill Worley, and her brother, Harold Couch.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Sandra Haynes, Dawsonville; granddaughter and husband, Kimberly and Jeff Mills, Atlanta, and countless friends she considered family.
Bonnie retired from Southern Bell in Atlanta as Public Relations Director. She and her husband moved to Banks County, where they built their dream home. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cornelia. Bonnie served as president of Banks County Chamber of Commerce and the Banks County CVB for over 20 years. She was the past president and board member of the Habersham Christian Learning Center. In addition to supporting her community, Bonnie was an avid hunter and fisherperson yet had an unparalleled love for all animals. She was known for her generosity, compassion and kindness to all, unwavering determination, passion for all sports, especially the Georgia Bulldogs and the best fried chicken in Georgia.
A Celebration of her Life will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 17, at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Miss Bonnie requested donations be made in her honor to the Habersham Christian Learning Center at P.O. Box 427, Cornelia, GA 30531 or www.HabershamCLC.org or to The Charles Smithgall No Kill Humane Society at P.O. Box 2090 Cleveland, GA 30528 www.CharlesSmithgallHumaneSociety.org
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
