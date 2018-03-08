Otis McClure (03-06-18)

Otis William McClure passed away on March 6, 2018.
William, as he was known to his family, and Bill, as he was known to his friends, was born on May 8, 1944, the son of Hoyt and Jurelle McClure of Commerce, GA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Neisler, Greenville, S.C.; sister, Brenda Stephenson, Jefferson; and brother, Darrell McClure, Commerce, Ga.
Mr. McClure was retired from Baldor, where he worked for more than 32 years as an electrician. For more than 50 years, he attended Colbert United Methodist Church in Colbert, Ga. William and his wife established the church food bank, which serves an average of 70 families a month. Shopping for the food bank was a weekly task that he enjoyed immensely. William also served as a church trustee, participated in the Men's Club, worked in the Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and was a Sunday school teacher for more than 40 years.
He was known for his kindness, generosity, and love of conversation — never meeting a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley; his children, Kim Russell (husband David), Colbert, Susan McClure, Atlanta, and Chris McClure (wife Laurie), Watkinsville, Ga.; sisters, Wilda Martin and Dorothy Leachman, both of Commerce. William was a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, Jonathan (wife Julie), Ben, Joseph, Caroline, Thomas and Ansley.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 10, at 2 p.m. at Colbert United Methodist Church with the Revs. Jim Haralson and Michael Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in the Colbert City Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any memorial donations be made to Colbert United Methodist Church Food Bank, P.O. Box 317, Colbert, GA, 30628.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com
Arrangements in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
