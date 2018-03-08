G. W. Greeson (03-07-18)

BARROW COUNTY - G.W. Greeson, 81, died Wednesday March 7, 2018.
A native of Barrow County, Mr. Greeson was the son of the late Gifton and Myrtle Lindsey Greeson. Mr. Greeson was retired from the US Coast Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Carole Hamlinck Greeson; children, Darrell (Kristi) Greeson and Cathy Hall; brothers, Lindsey, Eddy, and Danny Greeson; sisters, Janice Ethredge, Patsy Hall; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 9. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until funeral time on Friday at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
