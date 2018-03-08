Maxine Harris Welch, 72, passed away on Saturday March 3, 2018.
She was a native of Hazelhurst, Miss., and a resident of Winder at the time of her death.
The Barrow County resident was a homemaker. She is the daughter of the late Frank Dillard Harris and Louise Wilson Harris, and the wife of the late Bennie Welch. She was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Gayle Potts Jr.; and a brother, Eugene Harris.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and James Whobrey, Brownsville, Ky.; son and daughter-in-law, Avery and Patricia Potts, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren, Callie Beliles (Wesley) and Shannon Whobrey; one great grandson, Dean Beliles; three brothers, George Harris, Joe Frank Harris (Ann), and JD Harris (Kathy); one sister, Sherrell Tucker; and several beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 9, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal Tapp
officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.at the funeral home.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder
Maxine Welch (03-03-18)
