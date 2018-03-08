HOSCHTON - Robert E. Millholland, 87, passed away March 6, 2018, at his residence.
A native of Center, Ala., he was the son of the late Bert and Allie Morgan Millholland. Mr. Millholland was a farmer and a member of Revival Baptist Church. He was a former Barrow County resident and had resided in Jackson County since 1982.
Survivors include his wife, Bea Millholland, Hoschton; daughter, Cathy Allen, Auburn, Ga.; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Jamie Millholland, Winder; grandchildren, Sandra Grover, Kerry Blackstock, April Finn, Ann Conway and Amy Ledesma; and ten great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 8, from 5 to 8 p.m., and Friday, March 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 10, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Howard Spruill and J. T. Turpin officiating. Interment will be in Revival Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Millholland (03-06-18)
