Arrest made in Winder incident that left man with brain injury

An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with an incident outside a Winder restaurant on Saturday that left a Jefferson man in critical condition with a brain injury.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said Thursday that Morris Ellis was arrested Wednesday evening outside Birmingham by local authorities and is awaiting extradition back to Georgia. Ellis was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of battery after a fight over a handicapped parking spot outside Fatz Cafe. According to law enforcement, 63-year-old Danny Payne and his wife pulled into the parking spot, when they were confronted by Ellis. After arguing and shoving, Payne fell to the ground and suffered a head injury that triggered cardiac arrest. He remains in critical condition.
Ellis remained on the scene and talked to investigators but was released due to conflicting witness statements. The Sheriff's Office this week put out a Facebook message asking for assistance from the public in determining the sequence of events.
