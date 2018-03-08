William ‘Clay’ Rooker (02-16-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, March 8. 2018
The family of William Clay Rooker invites friends and family to join in celebrating his life on March 17, 2018, drop-in between 2 and 6 p.m. at his home, 63 North Broad St., Bowman, Ga. 30624.

We request you come as you are or in your best costume and bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Clay.

Refreshments will be served.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.