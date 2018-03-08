The family of William Clay Rooker invites friends and family to join in celebrating his life on March 17, 2018, drop-in between 2 and 6 p.m. at his home, 63 North Broad St., Bowman, Ga. 30624.
We request you come as you are or in your best costume and bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Clay.
Refreshments will be served.
William ‘Clay’ Rooker (02-16-18)
