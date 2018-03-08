Mary Brock (03-08-18)

Mary Una Thomas Brock, 89, died March 8, 2018.
Mrs. Brock was preceded in death by her husband, Winfred Brock; and her parents, Lloyd Tony and Gladys Prickett Thomas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday March 10, at 4 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. Jim Morris will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Survivors include children, Susan (Doug) Gabriel, Jane Brock, Nancy Gabriel, and Marie (Michael) Tinsley; and a grandson, Tyler.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
