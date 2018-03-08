Despite objections from several civil liberties groups, a law enforcement training course related to Muslim extremism, taught by a controversial speaker, was held Thursday at the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
The instructor of the eight-hour course, titled “ISIS, the Muslim Brotherhood and Threats to Law Enforcement,” was David Bores, a former Woodstock police chief and retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who has taught the course to other law enforcement agencies around the state and Southeast the last several years. He has given similar presentations to private and political groups, and he is certified to teach the course through the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council (POST).
Despite previous media reports, the course was not opened to the media or general public. But in addition to law enforcement, an invitation was extended to “any leaders of places of worship,” within Barrow County, Sheriff Jud Smith said Thursday. He added that more than 60 people attended.
The Georgia chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) took exception Thursday and announced plans to pursue legal action against the sheriff’s office for placing “discriminatory limits” on who could attend the session. While there are Muslims living in Barrow, there are no mosques.
"Once Sheriff Jud Smith invited private citizens to attend this anti-Muslim training alongside law enforcement, he had to treat those private citizens equally, regardless of whether they believed in a faith, and regardless of whether they belonged to a house of worship,” CAIR-Georgia executive director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a news release.
On Monday representatives from CAIR, the ACLU of Georgia, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and Project South held a news conference calling on Smith to cancel the course.
A letter from the ACLU of Georgia to Smith, POST executive director Ken Vance and Frank Rotondo, executive director of the Georgia Associations of Chiefs of Police, also asked that Bores not be allowed to teach the course going forward. They cited Bores’ history of making statements about Muslims that they consider to be inflammatory and bigoted and contended the course unfairly targets Muslims and may be unconstitutional.
Smith said he understood the groups’ concerns but added that he took the course in January and Bores’ presentation focused on extremist acts like 9/11, the Orlando nightclub shooting, the Fort Hood shooting and other incidents. He said the course teaches law enforcement how to identify threats without profiling.
“I can’t control what (Bores) thinks or says as his personal beliefs. I’m focused on whether he stays on task,” Smith said. “If he gets up there and says all Muslims are here to kill, it’d be the same as me saying all Christians are perfect, which we know is not true.”
The Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, which is separate from POST, has suspended approval of the course. Smith said POST officials were in attendance Thursday and had not brought any issues with the presentation to his attention.
Smith said the sheriff’s office has previously held training courses related to other extremist organizations — including the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazi groups and the New Black Panther Party for Self-Defense.
See more in the March 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Sheriff's Office holds 'Muslim extremist' training course despite objections from civil liberties groups
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry