EATONTON - Dappa Doyal Smith, 79, passed away on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
A native of Winder, Mr. Smith was the son of the late Doyle and Genora Chandler Smith. He was a Winder-Barrow High School graduate of the class of 1957, and retired from the State of Georgia's Department of Corrections with 25 1/2 years of dedicated service. He served the United States faithfully in the National Guard. Mr. Smith was part of the Kiwanis Club and lead as the role of President. He was also an active member of the Eatonton First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir.
Survivors include his dedicated wife, Mrs. Suzanne T. Smith, Eatonton; sons, Richard D. Smith, Jacksonville, Fla., and Bruce Smith, Eatonton; daughter, Camille (Chris) Scoggins, Greensboro; sisters, Kay (Byron) Bell, Bluffton, and Christy (Charles) Winslette, Eatonton; and grandchildren, Devin and Alex Smith, Chelsey and Caleb Scoggins.
The Funeral Service to honor and celebrate his life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 10, in the Chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Jessica Terrell officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Smith Family Cemetery in Bethlehem, Ga. The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, two hours prior to the service, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Dappa Doyal Smith (03-06-18)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry