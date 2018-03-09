Bobbie Dudley (03-08-18)

Much loved by family and friends, Bobbie Dudley was known for her generous heart, her sense of humor and her creative flair. Bobbie died March 8, 2018, following a 15-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was 87.
Bobbie Sue Parham Dudley was born in Madison County in 1930, the daughter of Cyrus and Azalee Kelly Parham. She graduated from Royston High School and attended Young Harris College. She married her childhood sweetheart, Hugh Dorsey Dudley, in 1948. Dorsey died in 2002 just a few years after they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
She was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in their teens. Then she held several Civil Service jobs at Fort Bragg, N.C. She lived in the Fayetteville, N.C.in a house she and her husband bought in 1956 until she moved to the Atlanta area in 2009.
Survivors include three children, Hugh Dudley Jr. (Sandy), Sunrise, Fla., Connie Lacy (Doug), Atlanta, and Susan Montgomery (George), Sanford, N.C.; six grandchildren, Renee Bell, Dana Creel, Scott Cummings, Michael Dudley, Kyle Lacy and Kip Lacy; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a younger sister, Nancy Elder.
Although gifted with many talents, Bobbie’s greatest joy was family and friends. She loved nothing better than to cook for a big group and spend time together, especially at the beach. She also delighted in joking around with family members, especially her late sisters Rachel Hall and Pat Stevenson.
Plans are pending for a Celebration of Life later in the spring.
Cremation Society of Georgia, Atlanta, is in charge of arrangements.
