The three Barrow County commissioners up for re-election will all face challenges in the Republican Primary in May while only one of five Board of Education incumbents has decided to seek re-election.
In the BOC races, commissioner Isaiah Berry of District 4 will be challenged by Derek Cox, while incumbent commissioner Billy Parks (District 5) will be challenged by Debbie Reid and commissioner Ben Hendrix (District 6) will face off with Deborah Lynn. Qualifying wrapped up at noon Friday and there were no Democrats, meaning the BOC race winners in May will in all likelihood be elected without opposition in November. A secondary independent/third-party candidate qualifying period will be held June 25-29, and nonpartisan write-in candidates can circulate petitions to be included on the ballot this summer.
In the school board races, incumbent Debi Krause appears to be headed for another term as she won't face opposition in the primary and no Democrats qualified for the seat.
Krause was the only one of five members up for re-election to qualify — Connie Wehunt (District 3), Michael Shelley (District 4), Suzanne Angle (District 7) and chairman Mark Still (District 9) aren't running — but there is a Republican who qualified for each of those four seats. In District 3, Republican Lisa Maloof is set to face Democrat Johnny Smith in November, while Republican Bill Ritter will face Democrat Anthony Mayweather in District 7. Beverly Kelley (District 4) and Stephanie Bramlett (District 9) also qualified and aren't slated to face any opposition.
State Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn), who represents the bulk of Barrow County, has qualified for re-election in District 116 and likely won't face any opposition, while Rep. Tom Kirby (R-Loganville), whose district includes a portion of western Barrow, has also qualified without any opposition. District 117 Rep. Deborah Gonzalez (D-Athens), who represents a portion of eastern Barrow, appears slated to face Republican Houston Gaines in November. Gonzalez won a special election over Gaines last fall to fill the seat left vacant by Republican Regina Quick.
And in the state Senate District 47 race, Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville) will face a primary challenge from Scott Howard. Democrat Dawn Johnson also qualified.
See more in the March 14 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
