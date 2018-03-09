Two BOC races set in May 22 race

Friday, March 9. 2018
When qualifying ended at noon Friday, races were set for two seats on the Banks County Board of Commissioners. The election will be on May 22.
In the District 1 BOC seat, incumbent Danny Maxwell will face Sam Moon. Both qualified as Republicans. No Democrats qualified.
In the District 3 BOC race, incumbent Sammy Reece will face Pat Westmoreland. Both qualified as Republicans. No Democrats qualified. Brenda Whitfield qualified earlier but withdrew from the race.
In the two board of education races on the ballot, only one candidate qualified in each race. In the Post 3 race, Republican Mark Stroud was the only candidate to qualify. In the Post 5 race, incumbent Shane Roberts, a Republican, was the only one to qualify.
