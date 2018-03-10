BASEBALL: Red Raiders leave Pike County with two victories

Madison County baseball coach Chad Gillespie loves to challenge his team in the non-region portion of the schedule. That includes long road trips to play some of the best teams Georgia has to offer in high school baseball. On Saturday, The Red Raiders continued that gauntlet with a road trip to Zebulon, Ga for a double-header with Pike County High School.
Last year, Madison County split a double-header with the Pirates. This year however, the Red Raiders swept Pike County thanks to a pair of pitching gems by Holton McGaha and Josh Cotton.
GAME ONE
McGaha started game one and besides allowing runs in the third and sixth inning, he shut down the Pirates. The fourth inning produced the run support necesary for the Raiders to win 4-2.
McGaha was off to a hot start by retiring eight of the first nine batters he faced. He was on track for a no-hitter with two outs in the third inning, but the next batter reached first base on a bunt. The following Pirate stepped up and hit a double to right field to bring home one run. McGaha did get the third out moments later, but Pike County led 1-0.
The lead didn't last though as the Raiders offense woke up in the top of the fourth inning. Chris Lukas opened the inning with a line drive single to right field. Logan Brown hit a liner to center field to drive Lukas home for the game tying run. Joe Lukas got a single to right field of his own and Josh Cotton walked to load the bases. Grant Miller allowed a pitch to hit him to walk in one run. Mason McFarlin watched four straight balls to walk home a third run. However, Adam Echols struck out to strand three base runners. But the Red Raiders had a 3-1 lead.
Pike County scored another run in the sixth inning to cut the Red Raider lead to 3-2. McGaha then walked the next two batters to load the bases. But he got out of the inning with a big strike out. Noah McFarlin then provided some more run support in the top of the seventh with an RBI triple that drove Chris Lukas home. Miller came in to pitch in the bottom of the seventh and he shut down Pike County to preserve the 4-2 victory.
The Red Raiders only needed four hits to beat Pike County. Those hits came from Chris and Joe Lukas, Noah McFarlin and Logan Brown. Noah and Mason McFarlin, Brown and Miller got all four RBI's for the Red Raiders.
GAME TWO
Outside of two runs in the first two innings, Josh Cotton shut down Pike County's offense. He finally got some run support in the sixth and seventh innings to defeat the Pirates 3-2.
Cotton was off to a good start in the first inning with a grounder and a strike out to open the game. But after two hits, Pike County had a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, he had two outs with a runner on second base. Pike County got a single to extend their lead to 2-0. After he walked a batter to start the third inning, Cotton didn't allow another Pirate to reach a base for the rest of the game. He helped himself out with a two-out walk in the sixth inning. Colby Smith came in to pinch run for Cotton. McGaha then proved some run support for Cotton with a double to left field that drove Smith home. That cut the score to 2-1.
In the top of the seventh, Adam Echols was alone on second base with two outs. Noah McFarlin stepped up with a big double to left field to drive home Echols for the tying run. McFarlin then reached third on an error. That made it easier for him to score when Brown hit a single up the middle. Madison County then led 3-2. Cotton retired the side in the bottom of the seventh to preserve the victory.
After allowing two runs, three hits and a walk in the first two innings, Cotton retired the last 14 batters he faced. He also struck out two batters. The Red raiders once again only needed four hits to beat Pike County. Those hits came from the bats of Noah McFarlin, Brown, McGaha and Echols. Brown and McGaha had the only RBI's of the game.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Monday, March 12: Madison County at Gainesville
Friday, March 16: Madison County at Gainesville
Saturday, March 17: Madison County vs. South Paulding (at Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Ga)
BASEBALL: Red Raiders leave Pike County with two victories
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry