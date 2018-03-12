Sherwood Halll (03-08-18)

LAWRENCEVILLE - Sherwood Arlen Hall, 63, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018.
Born on August 17, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minn., he was the son of Sherwood A. and Henrietta K. Hall. Sherwood was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed camping out at Road Atlanta for the races, going trout fishing with his sons and friends, having cook-outs and bonfires, and could build one of the best fires in the fireplace. He would always come up with witty comments to make others laugh and enjoyed watching and talking baseball and football with his sons. Sherwood was an amazing artist and loved to doodle. He worked in the automobile business for approximately 43 years.
Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his father and mother, Sherwood and Henrietta Kleinpaste Hall.
Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, Jason Dana Hall and Carolyn Carter Hall, Hoschton, William Brandon Hall and Candice Ellison Hall, Grayson; mother of Jason and Brandon, Deborah McCoy Hall; grandchildren, Aubrey, Gavin, and Dillon Hall; brother, Ken Hall of Alpharetta; sister and brother-in-law, Adriane Hall Carr (Patrick), Arkansas; nieces, Rachel Carr Edwards (Dennis), Molly Hall Whitaker (Andy); nephew, Peter Hall (Amy); and great-nieces and nephews, Peyton Edwards, Myles Whitaker, and Hadley Hall.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in honor of final expenses and funds to be donated to charity. A Go Fund Me account has been set up - all donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/SherwoodHall
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
A Celebration of Life service will be held at the home of a family member on Sunday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
