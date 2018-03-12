Phillip Whisnant (03-11-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 12. 2018
JEFFERSON - Phillip Andrew Whisnant, 45, entered into rest Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Mr. Whisnant was born in Jasper, Ga., the son of Larry and Ann Looney Whisnant of Jefferson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Blake Looney.

Survivors include his wife Tracey Cleveland Whisnant, Jefferson; daughter, Laura Baker, Pendergrass; son, Blake Whisnant, Jefferson; brothers, Mark Whisnant, Statham, Bo Whisnant, Jefferson, and Skeeter Whisnant, Jefferson; sisters, Teresa Owen, Gainesville, and Nancy Whisnant, Oakwood; and two granddaughters, Braylin and Riley Baker.

A memorial visitation period for family and friends will be held at 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.