Phillip Whisnant (03-11-18)

JEFFERSON - Phillip Andrew Whisnant, 45, entered into rest Sunday, March 11, 2018.
Mr. Whisnant was born in Jasper, Ga., the son of Larry and Ann Looney Whisnant of Jefferson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Blake Looney.
Survivors include his wife Tracey Cleveland Whisnant, Jefferson; daughter, Laura Baker, Pendergrass; son, Blake Whisnant, Jefferson; brothers, Mark Whisnant, Statham, Bo Whisnant, Jefferson, and Skeeter Whisnant, Jefferson; sisters, Teresa Owen, Gainesville, and Nancy Whisnant, Oakwood; and two granddaughters, Braylin and Riley Baker.
A memorial visitation period for family and friends will be held at 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
