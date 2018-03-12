Kathleen McCarty (03-09-18)

Monday, March 12. 2018
CUMMING - Kathleen Womack McCarty, 93, formally of Doraville, Ga., passed away March 9, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her spouses, Chester F. Womack, Sr. and Harry McCarty; and siblings, Vera Hunt, Joetta Smith Leroy Wills, Nell King. Kathleen was of the Baptist denomination. She loved gardening, antiques and her family.

Survivors include sons, Chet Womack (Jane), Hartwell, Barry Womack (Maryanne), Peachtree Corners; brother, Tab Wills, Buchanan, Ga.; sister, Betty Shuttlesworth, Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Melinda Boudreau (Mark), Kathy McIntosh (Dr. Edward), Wayne Womack; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service will be Monday, March 12, at 2 p.m., in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Peachtree Corners
