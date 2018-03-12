Steven Howington (03-08-18)

Monday, March 12. 2018
JEFFERSON - Steven David Howington, 69, entered into rest Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Mr. Howington was born in Commerce, the son of the late Roy Hoddie Howington and Sarah Anderson Howington. He was an electrician and of the Congregational Holiness denomination. Mr. Howington was preceded by a sister, Linda "Poochie" Looney; and a brother, Larry Alonzo Howington.

Survivors include a son, Brandon Howington, Atlanta; daughter, Shawanna Stevens and her husband Douglas, Athens; sister, Betty Jo Standridge, Jefferson; brother, Alan Leroy Howington, Savannah; two grandchildren, Braxton Stevens and Keagan Stevens; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside services were held Saturday, March 10, from the Cabin Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ray Finger officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers were Braxton Stevens, Jonathan Gary, Greg Howington, Trandon Howington, Tony Moody, and Austin Allen.

Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.

