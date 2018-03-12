Russell Chapman (03-08-18)

WINDER - Russell L. Chapman, Jr., 94, passed away March 8, 2018, at his residence.
A native of Atlanta, he had resided in Barrow County since 1984. Mr. Chapman was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Maynard Chapman in 2005. He was the son of the late Ruby Power Chapman and Russel L. Chapman, I. Mr. Chapman was a member of The Winder First United Methodist Church and was a retired Civil Engineer with the State of Georgia.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Paul Tucker of Lilburn, Ga., son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Anne Chapman, Lawrenceville, grandchildren, Carter (Amanda) Tucker, John (Haleigh) Tucker, David Tucker, Joy Chapman, and Natalie Chapman; great-grandchildren, Brooks Tucker and Henry Tucker; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Chaplin of Atlanta.
Memorial Services were held Sunday, March 11, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mrs. Susan Rumble officiating.
Memorials may be made to The Benevolence Ministry of The Winder First United Methodist Church, 280 North Broad Street, Winder, Georgia 30680, or The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, was in charge of arrangements.
