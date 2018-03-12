Dennis Weaver (03-08-18)

Dennis M. Weaver, 61, husband of Peggy Weaver, died March 8, 2018.
He was the son of the late Melton and Ruby Carter Weaver and was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent Weaver; one sister; and three brothers.
Mr. Weaver was a mechanic with B & N Service Center.
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Eva (Danielle) Cowart, Comer, Samuel (Kaisha) Weaver, Hull, Wendy (Patrick) Pinche, Comer, Wendell Anderson, Elberton, Daniel Hale, Watkinsville; brothers, Bobby Weaver, Comer, Robin Weaver, Colbert; sisters, Janice Crowther, Jefferson, Gail Morgan, Maxeys; and grandchildren, Keelei, Kaiden, Kyleigh, Mekhi, Kentavious, Kevion, Makenna, Marisa and Denver.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 11, at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Richard Duncan officiating. Burial was at Danielsville Memorial Park.
Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
