Dennis Weaver (03-08-18)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, March 12. 2018
Dennis M. Weaver, 61, husband of Peggy Weaver, died March 8, 2018.

He was the son of the late Melton and Ruby Carter Weaver and was preceded in death by a grandson, Brent Weaver; one sister; and three brothers.

Mr. Weaver was a mechanic with B & N Service Center.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Eva (Danielle) Cowart, Comer, Samuel (Kaisha) Weaver, Hull, Wendy (Patrick) Pinche, Comer, Wendell Anderson, Elberton, Daniel Hale, Watkinsville; brothers, Bobby Weaver, Comer, Robin Weaver, Colbert; sisters, Janice Crowther, Jefferson, Gail Morgan, Maxeys; and grandchildren, Keelei, Kaiden, Kyleigh, Mekhi, Kentavious, Kevion, Makenna, Marisa and Denver.

Funeral services were held Sunday, March 11, at Lord & Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Richard Duncan officiating. Burial was at Danielsville Memorial Park.

Lord & Stephens Danielsville was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

