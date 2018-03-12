CARNESVILLE - Ricky Alan Gee, 59, entered into rest Tuesday, March 6, 2018.
Mr. Gee was born in Winder, the son of the late Wendell and Jenny Elrod Gee. He was of the Baptist denomination and was a cattle farmer. Mr. Gee was preceded in death by brothers and sisters-in-law, Randall and Brenda Gee, and Ronnie and Pat Gee.
Survivors include the mother of his children, Susan Gee, Martin; two sons, Reid Gee and his wife Kayla Gee, Carnesville, and Cody Gee, Martin; daughter, Nicky Gee, Martin and granddaughter, Ryleah Gee; sister, Elaine Watson and her husband Gary, Jefferson; and uncle, aunts, nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service was held on Monday, March 12, in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Vince Merchandante Sr., Larry Elrod and Eric Shelton officiating. The burial was in the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery with Ronald Younce, James Otis Toney, David Venable, Tommy Smith, John Clack and Joel Clack honored as pallbearers.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Ricky Gee (03-06-18)
